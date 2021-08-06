Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 15,176 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $625.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.