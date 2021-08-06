Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $15.00 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

