Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 101,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

