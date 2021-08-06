CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits Market Cap of $393,932.69

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.72 or 0.00127570 BTC on exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $393,932.69 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

