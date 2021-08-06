Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

