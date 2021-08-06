Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

CGEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of CGEM opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $43,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

