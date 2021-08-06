Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. 363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $258.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cumulus Media stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Cumulus Media at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

