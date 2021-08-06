CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million.

CURI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

CURI stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

