CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $27.57 million and approximately $687.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00061039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00033215 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00282792 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00033472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006040 BTC.

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,126,291 coins and its circulating supply is 143,126,291 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

