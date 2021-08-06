Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 1715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Cutera by 3,090.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.68 million, a P/E ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

