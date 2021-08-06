CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 194,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 798,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. As a group, analysts predict that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.