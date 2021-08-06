CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,661,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $181,811,000 after acquiring an additional 446,254 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 71,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

