CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.48. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

