D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,109,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.