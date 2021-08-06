D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 737,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

ESGC opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. Eros STX Global Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

