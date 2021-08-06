D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,084 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Manchester United worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANU opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. Manchester United plc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. Manchester United’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

