D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,662 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after buying an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

