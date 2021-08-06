DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $608,620.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 331,470,274 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

