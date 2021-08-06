DAOBet Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 1,357.5% against the dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $3,290.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.38 or 0.01322469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00343593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00153279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

