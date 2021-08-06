Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $60.84

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.84, but opened at $62.79. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 5,643 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,382.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 95,953 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 74.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 2,163.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

