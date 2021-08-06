Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASTY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

