Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.63.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $132.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -946.15 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $20,155,249.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,771,085. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

