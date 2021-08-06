Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.30.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.72. 145,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,611. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares in the company, valued at $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

