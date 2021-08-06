Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. 46,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -936.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $423,251.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.