DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 11,120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $75,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,131. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

