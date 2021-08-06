DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482,517 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Cannae worth $169,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 920,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. 11 Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cannae by 27.4% in the first quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 695,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CNNE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,483. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

