DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $68,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,247. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.