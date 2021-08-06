DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 17,282 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $59,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $179.86 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.