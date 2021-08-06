DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MercadoLibre worth $133,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded down $31.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,755.02. 9,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,595. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,761.46 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,501.17.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.