David Zaccardelli Sells 16,000 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $12,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.34. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

