Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

