Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching Sells 1,500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $434.70. 176,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,870. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $44,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

