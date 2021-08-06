Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 4.5%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 244,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 416,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

