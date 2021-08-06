DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 4.1% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $515,470.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00118109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00145043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,293.20 or 0.99480659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.73 or 0.00806157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,833,090 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.