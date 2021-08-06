Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.72. 4,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.
In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
