Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.72. 4,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,866,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

