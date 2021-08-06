Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

Shares of DLA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. 33,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.