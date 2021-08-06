Deluxe Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

DLX opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

