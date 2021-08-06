Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce sales of $26.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $65.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $202.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.31 million, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

DNLI opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 230.14 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $1,125,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,805 shares of company stock worth $12,499,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

