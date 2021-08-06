DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,591,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

