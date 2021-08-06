Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

