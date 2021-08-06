Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

