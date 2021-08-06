Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

AXP stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

