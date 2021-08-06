Desjardins Boosts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$48.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.78.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

