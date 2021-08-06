Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 136,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,692. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $902.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 465,292 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

