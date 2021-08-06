Dether Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Dether coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Dether has a market capitalization of $981,260.28 and $32,158.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00868049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00096368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00041970 BTC.

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

