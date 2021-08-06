Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $176.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.94.

Shares of APTV opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2,523.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

