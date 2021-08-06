Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $650.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $627.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $2,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

