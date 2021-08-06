Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $29.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM opened at $24.42 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.