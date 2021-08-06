Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $34.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Dana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

NYSE:DAN opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dana by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

