Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 607

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 562.60 ($7.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a market capitalization of £10.46 billion and a PE ratio of 41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 507.83. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.